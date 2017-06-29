'Western Wall issue should be resolved through dialogue'

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, formerly the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth and one of the greatest Jewish thinkers in the Jewish world, said on Wednesday that the issue of the Western Wall should be resolved through dialogue between all the relevant parties.

Speaking to a delegation of the Gesher organization and the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora in London, Rabbi Lord Sacks said, "Neither side should exaggerate on the issue. Each side has a place to pray - and therefore we must not think of victory or defeat."