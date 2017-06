Within the context of the medical condition of former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, right-wing activist Baruch Marzel on Wednesday called on the parole board to release Olmert from prison.

“With all my happiness over the fact that Olmert left the [political] stage and despite the anger and [his] betrayal of the Land of Israel and the acts of corruption, after he has now sat in jail, and I don’t know if he is sick or not - I think he needs to go home,” Marzel told Arutz Sheva.