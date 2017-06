22:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Religious leaders urge Tillerson to appoint anti-Semitism envoy Read more ADL, religious leaders of various faiths, call on US Secretary of State to fill position of envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs