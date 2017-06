22:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 'Support for Israel among US Jewish youth is strong' Read more Brandeis prof. blasts findings that support for Israel among college students is decreasing. 'If they were disaffected, they wouldn’t come.' ► ◄ Last Briefs