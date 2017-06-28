A 53-year-old man was moderately injured Wednesday evening by gunfire near an Israeli village near the town of Regavim in the north.
MDA paramedics treated him and evacuated him to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.
News BriefsTamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17
Man wounded by by gunfire in the north
