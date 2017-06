16:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 'Gender separation at the Kotel has existed since the Temple' Read more Rabbi of Kiryat Ono: 'The Kotel cannot be the scene of a battle to advance feminist ideology or recognition of the Reform.' ► ◄ Last Briefs