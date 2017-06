14:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Suspect picked up haredi hitchhikers - then molested them Read more Shock in Kfar Saba as former city councilman indicted for sexually assaulting youths he found hitchhiking in attacks spanning two years. ► ◄ Last Briefs