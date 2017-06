08:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Watch: Was torching of 'Mitzvah bus' a hate crime? Read more Iconic 'Mitzvah bus' in Brooklyn was targeted by vandals before going up in flames this week. Was arson an act of anti-Semitic hate? ► ◄ Last Briefs