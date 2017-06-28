McConnell optimistic about healthcare bill

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said that a meeting between Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump on healthcare was helpful and expressed optimism the Senate would eventually pass the bill to repeal Obamacare.

"I think the meeting was very helpful," McConnell said, according to Reuters. "I had hoped ... that we could have gotten to the floor this week, but we're not quite there. But I think we've got a really good chance of getting there. It will just take a little bit longer."