03:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Tamuz 4, 5777 , 28/06/17 Turkey's military opens fire on Kurdish militia near Syrian border Turkey's military returned fire against members of the Kurdish YPG militia near Syria's Afrin region overnight Tuesday, Reuters reported. It was not clear whether there were any casualties. The report said Turkey's military retaliated after YPG fighters opened fire on their positions. ► ◄ Last Briefs