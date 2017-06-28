Knesset honors Claims Conference

The Knesset on Tuesday honored the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) for contributions made to the State of Israel to support Holocaust survivors.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany represents world Jewry in negotiating for compensation and restitution for victims of Nazi persecution and their heirs. The Claims Conference administers compensation funds, recovers unclaimed Jewish property, and allocates funds to institutions that provide social welfare services to Holocaust survivors and that preserve the memory and lessons of the Shoah.