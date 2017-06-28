Hazan: I understand why the demonstrators asked me to leave

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) responded on Tuesday evening from being asked to leave the demonstration of people with disabilities at the entrance to Jerusalem.

"I accept the demonstrators' anger at the government of Israel and the coalition, of which I am deputy chairman, with love and forgiveness. I feel the pain of the protestors and therefore completely understand the anger and insults directed at me,” said Hazan.

"I believe the demonstrators are right when they said the plan offered to them is not a good one. It will not be right to stretch this difficult social distress for years to come, and we must end this problem once and for all and accept the demands of the disabled by linking the disability pension to the minimum wage in the economy,” he added.