Death toll in Binyamin accident rises to seven

A 13-year-old boy, who was seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon’s accident in the Binyamin region, died of his injuries at the Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus on Tuesday evening.

With that, the number of deaths in the accident rose to seven. The dead are all passengers of a Palestinian Arab taxi that, according to a police investigation, deviated from its route for an unknown reason and collided with an armored bus belonging to the Binyamin Development Company. The bus driver was moderately injured.