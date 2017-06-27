'Israel plans to build synagogue on East Temple Mount'

Dr. Najah Bacirat, the director of the Academy for Koran studies in the El-Aqsa mosque called on Muslims to save the northern and eastern sectors of the mosque and to prevent the 'occupation' from implementing its plans.

Bacirat claimed in an interview with the Hamas newspaper Falastin that the Waqf is actively restoring the eastern section of Temple Mount since Israel is trying to prove that the area is abandoned.

Bacirat added that Israel intends to establish a synagogue there and to open the Golden Gate, which has been closed since the time of Saladin.