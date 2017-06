Octegenarian rabbi Adin Steinsaltz suffered a stroke a number of months ago and has not been seen in public of late. However he participated in the annual hasidic gathering on the 3rd of Tammuz in memory of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, which takes place on the date of his death. Steinsaltz's appearance at the gathering exhilarated his disciples at the Shefa center which he founded.

Steinsaltz maintained close ties with the Lubavitcher Rebbe during his lifetime.