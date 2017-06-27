Religion and State don't concern Bennett and Shaked

The head of the Tzomet institute, Rabbi Yisrael Rosen, who resigned this week from the Jewish Home leadership, explained that the new Conversion Law which is disastrous as it will cause the cancellation of private conversions. Rosen decried the "surrender" to haredi parties and claimed that the Jewish Home leaders are not concerned with matters of state and religion.

"The public aspect of Shabbat is being discussed at present, have we heard a word from the Jewish Home party? I haven't heard anything," said Rosen.