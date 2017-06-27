MKs to discuss false complaints by women against men

The Knesset Committee for Social Equality and Just Division, headed by MK Miki Zohar(Likud), will meet Wednesday to discuss the treatment of false complaints by women against men, and whether men are equal to women in law.

The hearing has raised the ire of feminist elements such as the "women's caucus", a New Israel Fund initiative.

Elinor Davidov, a member of the caucus, claims that "there is no serious study with precise statistics about false complaints. Police numbers we received are usually false complaints relating to crimes which are not related to sexual matters or violence, and most of these complaints were submitted by men."

However a study by Dr. Yoav Mazah claims that in the Western world research has shown that 15-40% of complaints by women are false complaints.