MK Oren Hazan(Likud) came Tuesday evening to demonstrate his support for the demands of disabled people demonstrating at the entrance to Jerusalem.
However Hazan was received with raucous calls against him and was later asked to leave the site.
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17
MK Hazan was asked to leave demonstration of disabled
