Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Suspected cow thief nabbed in south of Israel A Bedouin resident in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of stealing a herd of cattle from the Shikmim farm, the residence of former prime minister Ariel Sharon.

