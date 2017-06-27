Right-wing MKS present peace alternatives in Knesset

The Knesset held a hearing on the topic of "political alternatives on the Right" headed by MK Yehuda Glick(Likud). MKs Michael Oren(Kulanu), Yoav Kish(Likud), Yehuda Glick(Likud) and Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home)presented their individual alternatives. Former MK Moshe Feiglin, the leader of the Zehut movement, also presented his alternative

Glick opened the discussion by stating that it would not include solutions involving expulsion of populations, both Jewish and Arab, but rather "serious approaches of people who realize that the establishment of a Palestinian state will endanger Israel.

MK Betzalel Smotrich surprised the participants by stating that he wants "peace and coexistence" with Palestinian Arabs.