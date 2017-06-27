A 6-year-old girl fell a short time ago from a Segway in the city of Elad near Petah Tikva and was hit on the head.
MDA teams treated the girl and transferred her in serious condition to the Beilinson hospital under sedation and respiration.
|
19:12
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17
6-year-old seriously injured in Segway fall
A 6-year-old girl fell a short time ago from a Segway in the city of Elad near Petah Tikva and was hit on the head.
MDA teams treated the girl and transferred her in serious condition to the Beilinson hospital under sedation and respiration.
Last Briefs