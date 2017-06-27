Pluralistic elements influence secular Jewish education

The Knesset Education Committee held a discussion Tuesday regarding "secular youth who feel the education system erases their identity." The hearing, headed by Meretz head Zehava Galon, claimed that there is religious coercion in the state schools.

Avner Porat of the Hotam organization who participated in the discussion, referred to a previous discussion in the same forum a few months ago where it became clear that the subject of 'Jewish Israeli culture' is influenced by the most liberal elements in Israeli society.

Porat claimed that there was no place for religious coercion but also no place for reform coercion for a group which is mainly traditional and wants the genuine traditional version of Judaism.