Water flow to Sea of Galilee 'worse than ever.'

In a Knesset Science and Technology Committee discussion discussing the natural water reservoirs in Israel, it was revealed that despite the increased efforts at desalination, the state of the natural water reservoirs in Israel continues to deteriorate.

Dr. Yoav Levi of the Meteorological Service reported that "according to the annual rainfall over the past ten years we are in the worst situation since 1921. Models for future precipitation predict even less rain in future than what we have today."

Dr. Amir Givati of the Water Authority added that in the past 4 years the flow of water to the Sea of Galilee has been worse than ever, with dramatic effects on streams and springs drying up.