'Why fund lecturers who call to harm State of Israel?'

Students from the Department of Political Science and Governance at the Ben Gurion University in Beersheva applied Tuesday to Education Minister Bennett and asked him to intervene regarding the "serious politicization in the University."

The students added that the university administration allowed students to gain academic accreditation through political residency- but only in organizations connected to the anti-Zionist New Israel Fund.

The students asked why "senior lecturers who call on students to harm the state of Israel are still teaching in this University.Why are they still being funded by the Israeli taxpayer?"