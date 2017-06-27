'Russia never interfered in any election'

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein started his official visit to Russia with a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, the Chairman of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Matviyenko welcomed Edelstein and said his visit would strengthen ties between the countries and parliaments.

Matviyenko also denied claims that Russia was involved in any way in the US elections: "This is hysteria which has no connection to reality. Russia never interfered and never interferes in any election campaign, just as we wouldn't want others to interfere in our internal matters