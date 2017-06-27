Fatal road accident caused by taxi swerving from lane

Police have opened an investigation into the fatal road accident which occurred near Ofra in the Binyamin region Tuesday. Six Palestinians were killed in the accident, including three children aged 7,8 and 15.

Police say that a Palestinian taxi heading northwards swerved out of its lane and crashed head on into an Israeli bus coming from the opposite direction.

Another passenger in the taxi, a 15-year-old boy, was seriously injured and the bus driver was moderately injured. There is heavy traffic in the vicinity of the accident, with police continuing to gather evidence at the scene.