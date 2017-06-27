J'lem:2 disabled demonstrators try to ignite themselves

Tens of disabled people are demonstrating opposite the Prime Minister's house regarding the new increase in disability pensions presented by Prime Minister Netanyahu, which makes a distinction between those with severe disabilities and those with regular disabilities.

During the course of a demonstration in the center of Jerusalem, two demonstrators took out flammable materials which they intended to pour over their bodies. As soon as police noticed this they managed to extricate the materials from the demonstrators.

One demonstrator succeeded in pouring some of the material on his body. Police took him to the side and checked whether he required medical treatment.

The demonstrators also tried to burn an effigy in a wheelchair, but police prevented them from burning the effigy.





