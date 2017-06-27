Jordan Valley leader: Ban leftist provocative tour

The left-wing "Checkpoint Watch" organization is preparing a tour of the Jordan Valley in order to present the "injustices of the occupation."

The head of the Jordan Valley regional council, David Alhiani, demanded that the regional commander impose a restraining order preventing the entry of the organization, which he said are inciting local Arabs against Jews and spreading lies about the lack of water for residents of Arab villages, who in fact steal huge quantities of water every year, causing severe damage to Jewish agriculture in the region.