17:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Mother, son in serious condition, phosphorous poisoning A mother and her 5-year-old son were transferred in very serious condition to the Ha'Emek hospital in Afula after suffering from phosphorus poisoning. The two ate grapes which had been sprayed and had not been washed before they were eaten.