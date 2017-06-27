IDF stops all exercises until Friday

The director of the Homeland Command, General Kobi Barak , ordered a stop to all IDF exercises from Tuesday until Friday in the wake of a number of safety incidents which occurred in the IDF in the last few months. The incidents include the road accident in the south which claimed the life of Corporal Yuval Mena, the incident in which a soldier fell asleep during a live fire exercise of the Nahal Brigade and other incidents of accidental discharge of bullets.

Until Friday the IDF will engage in a discussion of the safety procedures in the IDF and the incidents which occured recently.



