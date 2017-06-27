16:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 MK Asher:Jewish Home making 'political manipulations' MK Yaakov Asher(UTJ) sharply criticized the Jewish Home party for maintaining negotiations with reform elements over the Conversion Law. Asher claimed that such negotiations were a "political manipulation" performed "over the head of the prime minister." Asher claimed that while the prime minister was trying to maintain the status quo, the Jewish Home party in the name of "the unity of the nation" were conducting "political manipulation" and attempting to "gain headlines" at the expense of the prime minister.

