US: Assad to pay 'heavy price' for next chemical attack

The US warned Monday that Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad is planning another chemical attack and had threatened that he will pay a 'heavy price' if he performs such an attack.

The White House said late Monday that Mr. Assad’s preparations at present appeared similar to the ones Western intelligence officials believe the Syrian government made before a chemical attack in April that killed dozens of Syrians, including children.

“As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria,” the statement said. “If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”