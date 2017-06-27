Haredi official blasts letter on Shabbat transport

A senior haredi official has criticized the haredi MKs for sending a letter to the prime minister and the Transport Minister regarding illegal public transportation being conducted by various local authorities.

The official said that "it's not time to stretch the rope too much. The letter to the transport minister at this juncture could cause more damage than benefit and could increase incitement against the haredi public.

The letter angered the prime minister's office which is under attack from Reform officials for his "surrendering to haredim" on the Western Wall arrangement and the Conversion Law.