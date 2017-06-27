Rabbi Yosef: Fight Conversion Law compromise

Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said today that "we must fight with all our strength against compromise attempts regarding the Conversion Law which would mean recognition in any form of private conversions which do not involve the national conversion system. Such conversions should not be recognized for the purposes of marriage, citizenship and the Law of Return.

Yosef added that "attempts by the Reform and Conservative movements to bring gentiles into the Jewish nation from the back door and to foist on us the assimilation which they have already caused to world Jewry will not be successful."



