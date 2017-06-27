CNN producer admits: no proof on Trump's Russian ties.

In a bombshell video released by Project Veritas, CNN producer John Bonifield is caught on a hidden camera admitting that the network’s narrative about President Donald Trump being involved with Russia is “mostly bullshit,” and admitting that instructions to spread the fake news comes straight from their CEO, Jeff Zucker.

Speaking generally about the Russian hysteria being publicized on CNN's website, Bonifield admits that they do not have any “giant proof” of wrongdoing.

“I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now,” Bonifield says. “Like, we don’t have any giant proof."