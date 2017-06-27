Three CNN journalists resign after fake news on Trump

Three prominent journalists at CNN resigned Monday after the news network was forced to retract and apologize for a story on its website involving a close ally of President Trump.

The article — linking Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge-fund manager and Trump confidant, to a Russian investment fund supposedly being investigated by the Senate — was removed from CNN.com late last week after the network decided it could not fully stand by its reporting.

The resignations come at a sensitive moment for the news organization, which has emerged as a regular target of President Trump and his supporters. The president relishes dismissing the network’s coverage as “fake news,” and his closest advisers have accused the channel of harboring a bias against Mr. Trump.