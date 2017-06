14:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Liberman meet Mattis Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman has concluded a working meeting with United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis. During the meeting in Munich, the two discussed regional strategic issues and continued strengthening of cooperation between the US and Israeli security forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs