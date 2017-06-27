Eastbound traffic on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway has returned to normal after it was disrupted during the past hour.
Organizations representing disabled people caused a deliberate slowdown near the Latrun Interchange.
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17
Highway 1 traffic back to normal
