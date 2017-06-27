14:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Highway 1 traffic back to normal Eastbound traffic on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway has returned to normal after it was disrupted during the past hour. Organizations representing disabled people caused a deliberate slowdown near the Latrun Interchange. ► ◄ Last Briefs