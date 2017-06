14:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Fight to defend Regulation Law continues Read more The Supreme Court accepts the Binyamin Regional Council's request to be added as a respondent to a petition submitted by radical leftists against the Regulation Law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs