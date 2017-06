14:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Kahlon: Reopen discussion of Western Wall, conversion Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon says he will demand a renewed discussion in the cabinet regarding the freezing of the Western Wall outline and approval of the conversion law.



Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, he said, "The truth is that I was not at the discussion and I do not understand why this decision was made. These things will be further clarified and we heads of the parties and coalition leaders will meet about them."