14:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Prophecy? What Ben Gurion said to the Reform movement Read more In 1970, Israel's legendary former prime minister, a secular Jew, had his own message for worried Reform leaders. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs