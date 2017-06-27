Eastbound traffic on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway was congested at the Latrun Interchange on Tuesday afternoon due to a protest by disabled people.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
14:17
Reported
Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17
Route 1 next to Latrun congested by disabled protest
