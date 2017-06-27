Temple Mount activists detained for Knesset protest

Activists from the Returning to the Mount (Hozrim Lahar) movement were detained by Knesset on Monday after they posted signs in the parliament's synagogue, protesting the closure of the Temple Mount for Jews during the just-concluded Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The signs on the front door and on the bulletin board said, "The synagogue is closed to visitors on the occasion of a Muslim holiday, and thanks in advance for your cooperation."

After no reason was found to continue their detention, the activists were escorted out of the building by security guards. Movement chairman Raphael Morris said in a video documenting the event, "There is no reason in the world that the Temple Mount be closed, and the synagogue here be open." Chairman Itamar Sassover of Return to the Mount's parliamentary committee said, "I am sorry that following a small democratic protest, the Knesset Guard cries out, but when many basic rights of Jews are denied access to the Temple Mount, nobody opens their mouth."