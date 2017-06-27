Jewish Home efforts to defuse conversion crisis

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, with the assistance of Deputy Minister Eli Ben Dahan - all from the Jewish Home Party - have been working in the last 24 hours to bring about a compromise on conversions to Judaism due to the uproar that followed the Ministerial Committee on Legislation's endorsement of a bill under which only conversions of the state conversion system will be recognized for the purposes of the Law of Return.

Bennett, Shaked, Ben Dahan and others met with representatives of American Jewry visiting Israel, as well as with the heads of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, with the aim of reaching an agreed compromise on the wording of the law. There is also dialogue with the haredi-religious factions, whose ranks include Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who is responsible for implementing the Law of Return.

Most of the compromise revolves around the issue of freezing the existing status quo in matters of conversion. The law is intended to prevent the High Court of Justice from changing the situation in which private conversions that were not performed by the state's conversion system are not recognized for the purposes of the Law of Return. A proposed amendment to the law, which is likely to be accepted by all the concerned parties, is a sharpening of the fact that the proposal relates only to the context of the Law of Return, leaving a future opening for the High Court's intervention in recognizing the marriage of converts who converted to private courts.