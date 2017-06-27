Lapid: An election is an invitation to a cyber attack

Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid Party, said on Tuesday that "an election campaign in a technological democracy like Israel, which is in the heart of the most explosive area of conflict in the world, is an invitation to a cyber attack."

Speaking a the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University, Lapid explained, "This is the new cyber war. It's about government. It's about what we once needed an all-out war for - the ability to attack a foreign country and to replace its government. As in other cyber areas, Israel must also lead the world in the struggle for the defense of democracy. We have the capabilities. We have the sophistication."