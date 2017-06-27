Report: Dead and wounded in Kiev explosion

The driver of a car was killed and another person was wounded in an explosion as it travelled in the center of Kiev on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Interior ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko told journalists. "Since he was an acting serviceman, the prosecutor's office will determine the investigative procedure of this criminal act, which is currently registered as a 'terrorist act.'" Online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda said the serviceman, Maxim Shapoval, was a high-ranking official involved in military intelligence. The defense ministry was not immediately available for comment.