The Singapore Army has acquired the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' Spike Short Range (SR) manportable missile system as its next-generation guided anti-armor weapon for its infantry and guards forces, according to a recent report by IHS Jane's Missiles & Rockets.

Spike has replaced the Saab Bofors Dynamics 84 mm Carl-Gustaf M2 recoilless rifle. Singapore's Ministry of Defense told Janes that training on the Israeli weapon was starting in June.