Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17

Bennett: American Jews are our brothers

Israel's relationship with American Jews is in trouble, says Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett. Responding to controversies about the Western Wall of the Temple and conversion, he Tweeted on Tuesday, "They feel like they've been slapped in the face."