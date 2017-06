11:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 'It is forbidden for doctors to go on strike' Read more Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Rabbi of Tzfat and a member of Israel’s Chief Rabbinate, has called on the doctors who resigned from Hadassah Hospital’s child oncology-hematology department over disagreements with hospital management to hold a dialogue with management and the Health Minister rather than strike at the expense of the sick children. ► ◄ Last Briefs