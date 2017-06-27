Israel Security Agency: We go after cyber terrorists

Director Nadav Argaman of the Shabak Israel Security Agency said on Tuesday, "Just as in the real world, we do not make do with passive defense, but rather go after the terrorists in their places - so in the cyber arena, we learn the enemy's patterns of action and know how to strike at him in a variety of unforeseen ways and methods."

In a rare public appearance at the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University, Argaman said, "Despite the complexity [of the situation], the Shabak, along with its partners, has succeeded, by means of technological, intelligence and operational adjustments, from the beginning of 2016 to the present, to locate more than 2,000 potential lone terrorists in a timely manner." He said the agency "is currently in the midst of an organizational revolution in which all the technology and cyber sectors are united into one arm. The result is a strong and concentrated technology punch." He referred to that technology as "an unceasing start-up".